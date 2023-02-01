Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bike Month Ready To Roll For February 2023

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Bike Waikato

Bike Waikato is launching the third annual Bike Month, celebrating and encouraging bike use throughout the Waikato.

Bike Waikato co-chair Melissa Smith is excited about the event program. “With increasing funding for biking and a number of ongoing projects aimed at improving safety and comfort for people on two wheels, there is no better time to get on your bike, experience all that our region has to offer, and build your biking skills.”

The roster of events includes Boon Art Bike Tours in Hamilton Central (7 February) and Frankton/Dinsdale (18 February), Big Bike Film Night (16 February), and Matamata Bike Day Out (25 February). Hamilton City Council are putting together several group rides, commuter pop-up stations, and skills sessions over the month. The Love Your Bike Day event is back this year and will be held at 10am on February 26 at Claudelands Park. Additionally, Bike Waikato is launching the inaugural Bike Friendly Business Awards to celebrate businesses that do their part to help people get around on two wheels.

There are also a number of month-long events, such as Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Tour de Coffee Culture, which both boast prizes up for grabs. Go Eco is running their Bike Hub throughout February to teach bicycle repair and maintenance skills, and HMS Trust is offering free bike education training.

“Our mission at Bike Waikato is to get more people on bikes safely. With the mix of events on offer, it will give everyone the chance to have fun and experience the benefits of riding a bike.”

All events can be browsed at the Bike Waikato website: https://bikewaikato.org.nz/bikemonth/.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Bike Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 