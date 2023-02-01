Half Price Fares To Be Extended On Metlink Services

Metlink has welcomed the Government’s extension of half price public transport fares until the end of June 2023.

The extension, announced today by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, is part of the Government’s ongoing support intended to ease the cost-of-living pressures.

Metlink Commercial, Strategy & Investments Manager Tim Shackleton said the half price fares extension would enable passengers to ready themselves for the eventual go live date for the Community Connect scheme which permanently reduces public transport fares for Community Services Card (CSC) holders by 50 percent.

“With around 90,000 CSC holders in the Wellington region, Metlink has worked with the Ministry of Social Development to develop a system that provides quick and easy access to half price fares when the scheme rolls out,” says Tim Shackleton.

“This is also another opportunity to remind Metlink’s Total Mobility users that the Community Connect scheme will include half price fares for the Total Mobility service.”

“This is something we’re pleased about as it will benefit those unable to use public transport for a variety of reasons”.

As well as community engagement and a full range of communications to help promote the Community Connect scheme later this year, an online portal has been developed so CSC holders can register their Snapper cards before the discounts go live.

Once a passenger has registered the CSC discount to their Snapper card the discounts will be automatically applied any time they travel using their Snapper card on all Metlink buses and trains. This is now expected to come into effect from July 2023.

