More Rain Forecast On The Coromandel Today - Avoid Unnecessary Travel

This latest weather system has a sting in its tail for the Coromandel with the front currently moving eastwards across the Bay of Plenty expected to reverse direction today and move back towards the Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Watch for the Hunua Ranges and Coromandel Peninsula for the 18 hours from 12:00pm Thursday to 6:00am Friday.

Periods of heavy showers or rain are possible. MetService says total rainfall accumulations (around 30 to 50 mm) through the period would not normally be sufficient to issue a Watch, but due to the recent heavy rains these lesser amounts may still cause issues for the region.

With the current state of the roads in the district we are advising people to avoid unnecessary travel through this period. If you do need to travel pack a supply of food, water and any medications and ensure you have sufficient fuel should there be a sudden slip or road closure and you need to take the lengthy detour around the Coromandel to get home.

State Highway Closures

SH25 Ruamahunga (Thames Coast Road) CLOSED : Rock fall between Waiomu and Ruamahunga. This will be closed all day as geotech and abseil teams assess the condition of the face. We expect an update this afternoon on estimated opening time; however, clearance works are not expected to begin until this afternoon at the earliest depending on conditions.

State Highway Road Hazards and Expected Delays

SH2 Karangahake Gorge: ROAD HAZARD: SLIP between Paeroa and Waihi (Karangahake Gorge) is open to one lane under stop/go management.

SH25 Thames to Coromandel Town: DELAYS: There will be stop/go management in various locations with 30kmh temporary speed restrictions in place.

SH25 Coromandel Town to Whitianga: DELAYS: There will be stop/go management in various locations with 30kmh temporary speed restrictions in place.

Local Road Closures

The 309 Road CLOSED - Road is also impassable 11km from the Coromandel Town end due to a large slip.

Tapu-Coroglen Road is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu.

Kennedy Bay Road will be OPEN to one lane (7am – 7pm).

Colville Road - CLOSED due to a slip between Oamaru and Amodeo bay – Road is being assessed by geotech today.

Neavesville Road - CLOSED (Road is impassable at the 4km mark) – Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Te Kouma Road – CLOSED – Large slips continue to come down. Road is expected to remain closed for the majority of the day.

Otamakite Road – CLOSED – Road is impassable from the 4km mark - Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

OPEN TO ONE LANE

Kennedy Bay Road

Tuateawa Road

Port Charles Road

Black Jack Road

Waiomu Valley Road – Flooding at the ford

Victoria Street, Tararu

Port Jackson Rd

OPEN

Old Maratoto Road – Open

Hikuai Settlement Road – Open

The current situation with ongoing road closures is a creating a lot of stress for many of us. 'Here to help u' is available to support people and whānau when things are tough. Providing FREE mental health support, financial and budgeting support, employment support, food support, general support, and much more. It only takes two minutes to request help online so reach out for help if you are finding things tough.

TCDC office closures

Our Coromandel Town and Whangamatā customer service desks are CLOSED today.

Our Whitianga and Thames customer service desks will be OPEN as usual.

You can still contact our Council via e-mail at customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz, or call us on our 24-hour service line at 07 868 0200.

Kerbside Collections – Thursday 2 February

At this stage, kerbside collections will take place today as per the usual schedule.

The areas for collection are Thames South Rural, Mercury Bay South and Tairua.

Collections are dependent on weather and road conditions.

If there are any changes these will be communicated on our Facebook page and website.

Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) – 2 February 2023

Our Contractor will endeavour to open the RTS sites today where it is possible to do so safely. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for any changes.

DOC’s Coromandel campsites and huts closed amid weather emergency

Department of Conservation huts and campsites across the Coromandel Peninsula have been closed to visitors because of the weather and treacherous driving conditions.

Decisions on reopening the campsites and huts will be made once DOC staff have had an opportunity to carry out assessments.

The closures affect popular locations in the Kauaeranga Valley, the Pinnacles Hut, and various campsites in northern Coromandel including Port Jackson and Fletcher Bay.

The Cathedral Cove walkway, which leads to one of Coromandel’s most famous beaches near Hahei, is also closed.

Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates.

© Scoop Media

