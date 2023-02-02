Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beachgoers Urged To Stay Away From Mangawhai Heads Beach After Flood Damage Affects Ability To Conduct Patrols

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Following the significant rainfall over the last week, a large section of the hillside behind the Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service club building has subsided, causing significant damage to the back wall of the club.

The club and surrounding grounds, including vehicle access to the beach, have been cordoned off and are unable to be accessed until further notice, while the club is working with Northland Regional Council to conduct an urgent safety assessment and get patrols up as soon as possible.

Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service is working with Surf Lifesaving Northern Region to resume beach patrols; however it is not yet known when patrols will resume.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Chief Executive Matt Williams has requested that the public think twice before entering the water, and avoid accessing the beach while patrols are unable to operate.

“Mangawhai Heads often sees strong currents, and the water depth can drop off really quickly. We are asking people to work with us as we make assessments and to please stay away while we work to resume patrols and ensure safe beach use,” he says.

“The grounds around the club are unstable, so there is also a risk for beachgoers who remain on land. Please follow the advice on the Surf Lifesaving Northern Region and Safe Swim websites, to ensure you and your whānau remain safe.”

The paid lifeguard service at Waipū Cove may be able to respond to serious incidents, however the distance between the beaches means that a rapid response is not available.

Matt Williams also wished to remind members of the public that all Auckland urban beaches, as well as several Northland beaches, currently “black flagged”, with no swimming allowed due to due to the potential for wastewater contamination from public or private sewers, and sediment.

He highlighted to the public that this meant there are would be no swimmable conditions, nor any patrol operations occurring until Tuesday 8 February.

“While will be frustrating to members of the public wanting to spend some time at the beach over the long weekend, we ask that they work with us and follow the current health guidelines.”

Updates would be available through the Safe Swim and Surf Life Saving Northern Region websites, he said.

© Scoop Media

