Extra Support For Regions Welcomed

The EMA is pleased the Government has dedicated another $700,000 in support for regions that have been badly hit by recently flooding.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the upper North Island where the worst of the damage is exactly where its 7,100 business members are.

"Our business members and community find themselves in a terrible situation where unprecedented weather conditions have endangered lives and destroyed property, livelihoods and infrastructure."

"They need all the help they can get, and it makes sense to provide local communities with funding to help with the clean-up work in the first instance," he says.

Mr O’Riley say the EMA supports the Government working with the Ministry of Social Development to engage people not currently working to help with some of the labour market challenges but reiterates the need for additional skilled workers to supervise and manage those people.

The EMA has been working with local and central Government and agencies and other business and sector groups. Brett O’Riley is also the Chairperson of the Auckland Business Roundtable.

He says there is still the bigger picture skills shortage to address though.

"As with the rebuilding of Christchurch following the earthquakes, immigration rules may need to be relaxed to allow people with the skills needed into the country to help with remediation."

"Extra labour will certainly be needed to help with this, especially when the last thing the economy needs is a slowdown in production," says Mr O’Riley.

What has also become apparent since the flooding, Mr O’Riley says, is that a number of small to medium-sized business had foregone their insurance to try and cut costs post-pandemic.

While it is not clear exactly how many businesses this impacts, he expects calls through the EMA’s own AdviceLine and to the Business Helpline will provide a better picture.

"We’ve stood the Business Helpline back up that was operating during COVID-19 to provide useful, up-to-date information to all small business businesses, not just our members.

Any business owner facing challenges following the recent flooding can call the Business Helpline on 0800 500 362; email info@businesshelpline.co.nz or visit the re-booted Business Community at www.activatecommunity.co.nz for free up-to-date information and useful resources.

Mr O’Riley says that not surprisingly during his meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this morning talk turned to other ways to help rebuild and rejuvenate the worst affected areas.

"A comprehensive marketing campaign for both Auckland and New Zealand is essential, as while the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a showcase for our country and contribute to the economy, there are few other major events in the pipeline," he says.

"In this globally competitive market we need to be attracting students, migrant and investors."

