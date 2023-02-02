Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty Inspects Coromandel Storm Damage

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Our Mayor Len Salt hosted Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty and representatives from Waka Kotahi and the National Emergency Management Agency in the Coromandel today to have a look at the damage the recent series of storms has inflicted on our roading network and property.

Minister McAnulty was briefed on the emergency response from our Civil Defence Controller Brian Carter and visited our Emergency Operations Centre, in Thames.

Minister McAnulty also spoke to iwi and community health leaders including representatives of iwi-based health provider Te Korowai Hauora O Hauraki and also John McEnteer of the Hauraki Māori Trust Board. They discussed the welfare and community response efforts, as some communities are semi-isolated and about six properties have been damaged to some extent.

With calmer weather forecast after Friday morning, welfare issues are becoming the focus of the recovery effort, alongside repairing road and property damage.

Mayor Len and Councillors were able to share information about how the roading damage has affected local businesses, what issues they were dealing with and what support and assistance would be needed.

With long-term damage to some key roads, connectivity and supply chain issues were also discussed with a view to building further resilience into the roading network to support the local economy.

Above: SH25A - Kōpū-Hikuai Road. Note the continuation of the road on the far side on the top left of the photo.

“We went up to the SH25A site today,” says Mayor Len, referring to the major underslip that has taken out a section of the Kōpū-Hikuai Road. It gave the Minister a really good oversight of the challenges that we face as a community. We had a very constructive discussion and we know there is a lot of work to do going forward. We look forward to hearing back on some positive solutions for our community,” says Mayor Len.

Minister McAnulty says he was impressed by the emergency plans that are in place. “The local Civil Defence here in the Coromandel are incredibly proactive. They have a plan for health delivery, they have plans to reconnect and keep people connected.”

Meanwhile, our Council staff are currently gathering initial data and evidence from businesses and industry sectors around the Coromandel, so we have a full and clear picture of what is needed to help work through logistical, supply chain and contingency issues.

We’re also working on arranging stakeholder forums with our business sectors in the next few weeks, so we can hear first-hand from industry on options and ideas to help with recovery and ongoing resilience.

Alongside this we are working with our Regional Economic Development Agency Te Waka, our Regional Destination Management Agency Destination Hauraki Coromandel, and government agencies about what support and assistance can be provided – including any subsidies and welfare and assistance packages.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 