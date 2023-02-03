PFL Invests Over $1.1million Into Flood Relief Support For Families In Need

Pasifika Futures (PFL), the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for Pacific families, have urgently mobilised support in response to the recent Auckland floods. PFL has currently invested $1.17 million into several partners, ensuring that immediate on-the-ground relief support has been readily available for families in need.

As of Thursday 2nd February, 4,825 individuals have been engaged, with 1,544 packages of support delivered to those affected by the floods.

PFL CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says that collaboration and partnerships are a key part of working through a crisis.

"We maintain our commitment to helping our families during a crisis and are working with some of our partners to serve our Pacific families during this time. If there's anything the last three years have taught us, it's that we must come together to respond to the needs of our families.

When our families are in need, it's crucial that we are prompt in our call to action and we are grateful to be working with partners who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our community."

PFL partner, Etu Pasifika Auckland, quickly activated a support line (0800 ETURERE) to help navigate the needs of families affected by the floods. They have received 145 family referrals made up of 997 individuals; 280 packages of support have been delivered and 22 families have been relocated.

Service Manager for Etu Pasifika Auckland, Mr Malae Koria, says people calling through are appreciative of the support.

"Many of our families need more than just food support, but are unsure of where else to go. Our call centre connects them to other partners and providers, reassuring them of the support out there and pointing them in the right direction based on their needs."

PFL is also working with a number of partners including The Fono, South Seas Healthcare, Cook Islands Development Agency New Zealand (CIDANZ), The Village Community Services Trust, The Tongan Health Society and SIAOLA.

"PFL will continue to invest into the needs of our community; what we know is that the devastating impacts on our families is looking to be long term so it's important that we are active in our response," says Mrs Sorensen.

