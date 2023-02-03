Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Milestone For New Beaumont Bridge

Friday, 3 February 2023, 6:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

It’s ‘full beam ahead’ on the new two-lane Beaumont Bridge on SH8 in the Clutha District on SH8, with the placement earlier this week of the last of 36 steel beams for the project by Waka Kotahi contractors.

The new 193 metre modern two-lane structure over the Clutha River will replace the current single lane bridge, which was built in 1887, is one of a handful of remaining wrought iron bridges left on the state highway network, and is no longer suited to today’s higher traffic volumes including more heavier trucks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships James Caygill says it’s great see such a massive milestone for the project successfully ticked off.

“Getting that final beam in place was hard work for crews who worked in 30-degree temperatures to expertly place the final beam.

“They kept their cool throughout this tricky job, moving us an important step closer to our scheduled completion of the new bridge by the end of this year,” Mr Caygill says.

The successful placement of the steel beams follows other recent milestones on the project, including installation of bridge pile foundations and the four main concrete piers and abutments. Steel girder installation is continuing, with the placement of pre-cast concrete decking expected to start soon.

Work is now in full swing on building the western road approach to the new bridge and a full rebuild of the existing highway past the Beaumont Hotel. The new bridge is on track to be completed as planned by the end of the year.

To help complete this job as quickly as possible, traffic has been diverted since the middle of last month, on to Dee and Westferry Streets to connect with SH8 to Central Otago.

The final beam for the new Beaumon Bridge being delicately lowered into place.

