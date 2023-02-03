Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rūnaka Flags Flying In Honour Of Waitangi Day

Friday, 3 February 2023, 6:29 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The Dunedin City Council is honouring Waitangi Day this year by flying the flags representing the two Rūnaka which have mana whenua status over the takiwa the city is built on.

The Huirapa flag is from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and the Te Mahi Tamariki flag represents Ōtākou Rūnaka. Both flags have been used by mana whenua since the 1870s and continue to be flown on the marae for various occasions.

In the spirit of the Treaty of Waitangi, signed by Kāi Tahu Rakatira and British officials at Ōtakou in 1840, the DCC is flying the flags from the Civic Centre in The Octagon this weekend to acknowledge its Treaty partnership with mana whenua. This is the second year the DCC has done this.

DCC Manahautu - General Manager Māori, Partnerships, Policy Jeanette Wikaira says the DCC thanks mana whenua for agreeing to their flags being flown from the Civic Centre on this important occasion.

Ms Wikaira says that Waitangi Day celebrations being held at Ōtākou Marae on Monday are an opportunity to focus on partnership. The DCC is maturing its understanding of Treaty partnership with mana whenua and there have been significant steps taken in recent years. These include:

  • In 2021, the Council voted to establish mana whenua positions to represent Māori interests on two of its standing committees. This commitment has continued under the Mayor and Council in the new triennium.
  • In 2022, the Council voted to sign an updated Partnership Agreement, Manatu Whakaaetaka, replacing a 2006 memorandum of understanding. The new partnership between Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnanga ō Ōtākou and the DCC ensures representation of mana whenua when making local government decisions.
  • The partnership agreement also established Te Pae Māori – a new forum for mana whenua and mataawaka representatives from each of the three marae within Ōtepoti (Ōtākou, Puketeraki and Araiteuru) and all of Council. Te Pae Māori will meet regularly on each of the marae to discuss areas of strategic priority to Māori and Council. An introductory meeting was held this week to establish the partnership foundations for the year ahead.

More information about the Monday’s Waitangi Day celebrations at Ōtākou Marae are available on Te Runanga o Ōtākou website. The public is welcome to attend and free buses to and from the event will be running thanks to the Otago Regional Council.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 