SH1 Brynderwyns to open for northbound traffic this morning

Waka Kotahi will open SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills for northbound vehicles only from 8am today.

Crews have been onsite at the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills site just north of the SH12 intersection clearing and re-assessing the steep slip on the hill that has been active and closed the highway.

Now that this clearing work has been completed and the slip has been re-assessed by geotechnical engineers, Waka Kotahi is able to open the road for northbound vehicles from 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday (4 and 5 February) to help with the flow of weekend traffic.

On Monday 6 February Waka Kotahi will change the direction of traffic flow to allow southbound travel on SH1 for public traveling back to Auckland. From Tuesday 7 February traffic flow will revert to northbound only until further notice.

For safety reasons the road will remain closed overnight, from 8pm to 8am, and conditions will be re-assessed each morning, with safety being our top priority.

Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site throughout the weekend monitoring for any additional slips or ground movement on or near the road, and the road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe.

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place, and Waka Kotahi urges motorists to use caution and drive to the conditions.

When SH1 is closed, light vehicles will need to continue to use the local detour via Mangawhai, while heavy vehicles will need to continue to use SH12 and SH14 state highway.

For a full list of current closures on the network, please visit our Journey Planner.

Waka Kotahi is providing regular updates to the public as the severe weather continues to affect Aotearoa this week. Our Journey Planner is updated by our traffic operations centres 24/7 to provide the latest available information on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure the latest updates are displayed.

