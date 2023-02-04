Waka Kotahi Traffic Bulletin: South Island Drivers - Get Ready For Wet And Windy Weather

With bad weather set to hit the South Island, drivers across the motu need to be prepared and take care on the roads.

The Metservice has issued weather warnings for Tasman, Buller, and the West Coast. Weather watches have been issued for the Marlborough Sounds, Nelson, and the Canterbury High Country.

For Tasman, west of Motueka, there is a heavy rain warning in place between 2 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. A heavy rain watch has been issued for Nelson, and the Marlborough sounds for late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, and the Buller region also has a heavy rain warning from 11 am to 8 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, further south, the Metservice forecasts up to 300 mm of rain for Westland, south of Otira, between midnight tonight and 6 pm on Sunday.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for the Canterbury High Country. It applies between 3 am and 11 pm tomorrow.

It means there is an increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and treefalls across the state highway networks in these regions.

Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, and watch their speed and following distances. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles should take care in areas where wind warnings are in place.

Drivers should be prepared for hazards. They should also check road conditions and weather alerts before they travel. Bad weather, slips, and flooding can see State Highways closed at short notice.

Waka Kotahi Traffic Updates

Metservice Weather warnings

Waka Kotahi is providing regular updates to the public as the severe weather continues to affect Aotearoa this week. Our Journey Planner page is updated by our traffic operations centres 24/7 to provide the latest available information on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure the latest updates are displayed.

© Scoop Media

