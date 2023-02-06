Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Koputauaki Debris Dam Release And Closure Of Koputauaki Bridge

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

A controlled release of water in the Koputauaki debris dam has been scheduled for 1pm today.

Investigations have revealed the debris dam contains approximately 10,000 cubes of water, about the size of a rugby field filled with water 2 meters deep, posing a risk to the community due to the possibility of a catastrophic failure. Seven homes, the Koputauaki bridge and the community marae are at risk of damage in the event of a dam failure.

A potential solution has been identified, which is intended to relieve the dam by a semi-controlled release of this built-up water. This involves using a helicopter and monsoon bucket to slowly erode a specific area of the debris dam so that trapped water can begin to flow steadily into the Waiwhango river. This operation is currently scheduled to take place between 1pm and 6pm, with the release process taking approximately 1.5 hours, weather dependant.

This operation is lower risk and has the potential to alleviate imminent risk to the community. It is also a temporary solution, so the debris dam will continue to be monitored and actions to protect our community if water accumulates again will be reassessed.

To ensure safety, the Koputauaki bridge will be closed from approximately 12:30pm. If you need to use this route to leave, please make sure you do so before this time. An alternative route on Kennedy Bay Road will be open, however this is not a sealed road and may be difficult to navigate in large vehicles or for vehicles towing trailers or boats.

“Safety of the community is absolutely paramount” says Julian Snowball, the Civil Defence Controller. “If you are looking to leave Koputauaki, please consider doing so before the bridge closure.”

Our Council will update the local and wider community with any updates as they arise.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 