Koputauaki Debris Dam Release And Closure Of Koputauaki Bridge

A controlled release of water in the Koputauaki debris dam has been scheduled for 1pm today.

Investigations have revealed the debris dam contains approximately 10,000 cubes of water, about the size of a rugby field filled with water 2 meters deep, posing a risk to the community due to the possibility of a catastrophic failure. Seven homes, the Koputauaki bridge and the community marae are at risk of damage in the event of a dam failure.

A potential solution has been identified, which is intended to relieve the dam by a semi-controlled release of this built-up water. This involves using a helicopter and monsoon bucket to slowly erode a specific area of the debris dam so that trapped water can begin to flow steadily into the Waiwhango river. This operation is currently scheduled to take place between 1pm and 6pm, with the release process taking approximately 1.5 hours, weather dependant.

This operation is lower risk and has the potential to alleviate imminent risk to the community. It is also a temporary solution, so the debris dam will continue to be monitored and actions to protect our community if water accumulates again will be reassessed.

To ensure safety, the Koputauaki bridge will be closed from approximately 12:30pm. If you need to use this route to leave, please make sure you do so before this time. An alternative route on Kennedy Bay Road will be open, however this is not a sealed road and may be difficult to navigate in large vehicles or for vehicles towing trailers or boats.

“Safety of the community is absolutely paramount” says Julian Snowball, the Civil Defence Controller. “If you are looking to leave Koputauaki, please consider doing so before the bridge closure.”

Our Council will update the local and wider community with any updates as they arise.

