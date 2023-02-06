Police Happy With Waitangi Day Commemorations
Inspector Dean Robinson:
Police are very pleased with the proceedings of Waitangi Day 2023.
Despite the
grey skies, there was a large turnout of attendees at
this
morning's dawn service and the activities surrounding it.
Inspector Dean Robinson says the
community spirit was felt throughout the
day.
"We
worked closely with local iwi, hapu and the community to
deliver a safe
day for the public.
The crowds were well-behaved and the atmosphere was relaxed.
We were
happy to see so many whānau enjoying their time at
Waitangi," he
says.
There were no major issues for Police, and no arrests made.