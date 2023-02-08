Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stratford’s Colour In The Park Event Is Back!

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Expect Stratford to be awash with vibrant colour on Sunday 5 March, as the Colour in the Park run / walk event will be back on to celebrate Children’s Day 2023.

Suitable for tamariki aged 5 years and over, rangatahi, and young-at-heart adults, the Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) event will see brightly coloured powder rain down on participants as they complete a 2.5km or 5km track around King Edward Park.

SDYC Co-chair Achim Hanne says Colour in the Park is more than your average fitness event.

“We really wanted to do something fun for Children’s Day. We’ll have colour everywhere, a DJ and dancing, a free sausage sizzle and face painting, and a photo station for those sweet pics. It’ll be an awesome day out for families.”

“A big thank you to Zeal, TET, and Tūtaki for bringing their energy and support to Colour in the Park 2023!” says Achim.

Vanessa Fischer, Stratford District Council Community Development Officer, is encouraging people to dress-up on the day.

“Wear white or black to best show up the colour. And dress-up if you want to! We’d love to see people out there in costume. Just make sure you pack towels and a change of clothes for the ride home,” says Vanessa.

Colour in the Park is on from 12 – 3pm on Sunday 5 March. Entry to the event is $5 per person, or $20 for families of 2 adults and 3 kids. There are 2.5km run or walk options, or you can sign up for the 5km run. Register before Wednesday 1 March at Eventbrite.co.nz

Participants should bring a water bottle, which can be re-filled at the event, sunglasses for eye protection, and a dust mask if they suffer from a respiratory illness.

