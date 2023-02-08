CAB Supporting Aucklanders Affected By Flooding

In the aftermath of the flooding across Auckland, Citizens Advice Bureaus (CABs) have been busy supporting Aucklanders across a wide range of complex issues. The CAB released a report today giving insights into the issues people in Auckland have been coming to them for help with since the floods hit.

Lucette Hindin (Manager of the Grey Lynn/Ponsonby CAB) said that CABs across Auckland are helping people who are worried, anxious and don’t know where to go for support. “We are supporting people with everything from whether it’s safe to return to their homes, through to blocked drains and getting skips for their flood-damaged furniture and carpets. People are desperate for urgent practical support, and we’ve been busy connecting people with services which can help them”.

“We have nearly 1,000 volunteers operating across Auckland, who are giving vulnerable people the support they need. Many of the people we are helping aren’t sure what support is available to them, and can be anxious about approaching the Council and government agencies for support. We have also had people referred to us from Council.”

People in our communities have been forced to leave their homes due to water damage, and come to us concerned about where they can go. This has been especially the case for people who cannot afford alternative accommodation. Many people are in dire situations, having lost possessions in the flooding. This includes people with no food, and no money to pay for it. We are helping clients to access a wide range of support.

Lucette Hindin said that CAB is seeing people living in substandard conditions, with damp and mould following the flooding, and that there will continue to be a real need for support and advocacy for people in these situations. Our independent, empathetic, person-to-person service is needed now more than ever, says Lucette.

