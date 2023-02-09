Coromandel Extends State Of Emergency As Cyclone Gabrielle Bears Down

Our Council has extended the district-wide State of Emergency for a further seven days, as another severe weather event heads our way.

Mayor Len Salt signed the declaration this morning after being briefed on the impact Cyclone Gabrielle could bring to the district early next week.

The Cyclone is due to arrive on Monday, pass through by Thursday, and deliver heavy rain, storm surges and severe gale force winds.

“Further briefings with MetService, Waikato Regional Council and Civil Defence are in progress, and we will provide an update later this afternoon,” says our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler.

“In the meantime, it’s a good idea to use the break in the weather to prepare for the event, stock up on essentials and meds, including gas and batteries.”

