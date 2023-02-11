More Than 110,000 Journeys Clocked Up In First Phase Of Bus-card Trial

As new Ara |Te Pūkenga students get the wheels on their studies for the year, they’re being encouraged join those already signed up for a Tertiary Student Metrocard.

The card, now in the second year of a two-year Environment Canterbury trial, entitles anyone enrolled for at least one semester up to 40% off travel on the Metro bus network.

Rolleston commuter Jack Tocker jumped on board last year and said he hasn’t looked back.

"The Metro service is amazing. Having routes covering all of Christchurch, and buses at frequent intervals, means I can travel anywhere, anytime," he said, adding the low-cost fares "makes travel even better."

Of the 1200 discount cards Ara issued in 2022, 60% went to ‘new users’ - people who didn’t already have a bus card.

Metro spokesperson Thomas McNaughton said around 950 of those them are now considered ‘active users’ clocking up 113,450 journeys between July and December last year.

"It’s fantastic to see more students choosing to travel by public transport," McNaughton said. "Ara’s central campus is in an excellent hub for travelling by bus and we hope that those who make the switch continue to utilise Metro throughout their study and beyond."

Ara had championed the campaign, he said, optimistic further growth will be on the cards.

"We would love to see students encourage friends and whanau to travel more sustainably with Metro and we have other exciting fare changes coming in April, making public transport simpler and more affordable across greater Christchurch."

Tocker is also encouraging fellow students to use public transport - especially those who live out of town.

"I use the bus service to get from where I currently live in Rolleston to Ara each weekday and to my part time job as well as visiting family and hanging out with friends over the weekends," he said. "The card makes travel more affordable, and it takes out the stress and hassle of boarding and paying too."

Not only that, he’s had some positive experiences along the way.

"I always come across people helping others out. There have been times where somebody’s been short of cash and other passengers have chipped in. It's nice to see the friendly atmosphere the buses and people of Christchurch have," he said.

Ara learners can collect cards from Student Finance in the Rakaia Centre at the City campus, or at the main reception at the Woolston campus so they too can save money and the planet by taking the bus.

