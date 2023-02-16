More Northland Roads Re-open For Essential Travel

Waka Kotahi advises that as flood waters have receded, more roads have been reopened, especially to allow freight to carry essential goods and services.

The official detour route, to bypass the section of SH1 currently closed between Brynderwyns to Waipu, is now open for freight via SH12/14.

SH12 Dargaville to Kaikohe

SH 12 Dargaville to Kaikohe is now open.

SH14

SH14 is now open. As flood waters recede, we will continue to clear.

SH15

SH15 is now open.

In some places the road is open to one lane only. Waka Kotahi is urging anyone who does need to drive in these areas to adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

Please note this information can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

