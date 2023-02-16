Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Habitat Supporting Cyclone Affected Whānau

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region Chief Executive Conrad LaPointe today expressed his sympathy for all those affected by the recent severe weather events across the North Island, “ As Cyclone Gabrielle passes, we are seeing the scale of destruction across Greater Auckland and Northland and just how many families have been left without power, shelter or belongings. Our thoughts are with whānau who have lost loved ones, been displaced from their homes and feeling distressed and overwhelmed by the cyclone’s impact.”

“While Habitat for Humanity isn’t a first-responder in times of disaster, we are getting ready to support community and iwi organisations in affected regions by providing immediate and long term support. The devastation to some of our more isolated and vulnerable communities is hard to comprehend, and may take months if not years to put right.”

“Habitat has opened a local appeal for regions affected by these catastrophic weather events. New Zealand really pulls together when needed, so support from the public will be vital in building homes, communities and hope”.

People who would like to give to help Habitat support community initiatives in the aftermath of the disaster can do so at https://habitat.org.nz/donate/cyclone-appeal-nz/

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a registered charity and Community Housing provider that supports whānau to build and improve a lace to call home here in New Zealand and around the world. We believe decent, healthy, and affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region operates across Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau (including Waiheke and Aotea/ Great Barrier Islands), from Cape Reinga to the Bombay’s. We build and manage affordable housing, deliver essential repair and renovation services and advocate on behalf of those in housing need.

