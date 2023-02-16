OMV New Zealand Approved To Remove Marine Mooring Structures

An independent Board of Inquiry has granted consent to remove mooring structures in the Māui field in offshore Taranaki that are no longer in use.

OMV New Zealand applied for a marine consent to remove 10 ground wires and anchors that remained in the Māui field after the floating production storage and offtake vessel Whaakaropai was removed in 2006.

The consent is subject to conditions about marine mammals and seabirds, accidental discharge, administration and post-activity monitoring.

The consent will expire on 04 June 2050.

Read the Board of Inquiry’s decision on the OMV marine consent

OMV New Zealand Limited marine consent application for the Māui field | EPA

The EPA’s role in the process

The Minister for the Environment appointed a Board of Inquiry. The EPA provides process advice and administrative support to the board. This ranges from managing the public notification and organising the logistics of any hearing, to commissioning specialist advice to assist the board.

© Scoop Media

