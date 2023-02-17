Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kariaotahi Awarded Third Place In Bp Rescue Of The Month For A Quick-response Rescue That Saved Four Lives

Friday, 17 February 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

bp Rescue of the Month – January 2023

On Monday, 23 January, Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club's Surf Lifeguards were kept busy for the ninth week of weekday summer beach patrols. Kariaotahi beach was experiencing low king tides, resulting in exposed sand bars and many holes, and it was hot and sunny with moderate winds, meaning the water was the place to be that afternoon to beat the heat.

At approximately 5:15 pm, Luke Roxburgh made his fellow lifeguards aware that he was closely watching a group of four swimmers drifting northward with the current.

When a large set of waves came through and pushed these four swimmers further north, Luke entered the water to assist them. While swimming out to them, Luke noticed that one of the group, a mother, was using most of her energy to ensure she kept her small son, whom she was holding, above the water.

The result was she was going underwater trying to keep her son afloat. The daughter and her friend, seeing mum struggling swum over to try to help but ended up getting themselves in trouble and were unable to make their way back to shore.

Luke had not removed his radio when he entered the water and was able to alert the other lifeguards to the escalating situation that was unfolding. Shannon Swann and Ella Kennedy responded in an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) to assist Luke.

Off-duty volunteer Surf Lifeguard, Jurjen Haitsma, who happened to be swimming with his family when he saw Luke responding to the group in distress, swum out after Luke to provide further support.

When Luke arrived at the group, the mother was distressed and passed her son to Luke. Jurjen, who was without a rescue tube, went to the daughter and friend and reassured them that they were all going to get back to shore together. Meanwhile, Luke swam the mother and the son back to shore.

The IRB reached the group, but as Luke and Jurjen had them almost back to shore, they beached the boat and got the ATV first aid kits prepared to provide on-shore care and first aid to the patients.

All four patients were in obvious shock and had inhaled small amounts of water, but were otherwise fine. The patients were brought back to the clubrooms, out of the wind and sun, where they were given oxygen, and warm blankets and towels were provided. The lifeguards then kept an eye on the patients, monitoring them to ensure they were recovering. All the patients were released home in a stable condition, without requiring additional care.

The speed with which these lifeguards noticed that something wasn't right, coupled with the unquestioning backup from off-duty lifeguards, prevented this incident from becoming a lot more serious and demonstrated how lifeguards really are 'In it for life'.

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support incredible volunteer Surf Lifeguards like those who make up Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi.

“Since 1968, bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches.”

For being awarded third place in bp Rescue of the Month, Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi will be recognised with $200 worth of bp gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

Beach safety messages

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
