Landscape Experts Urge Action On Climate Resilience In Wake Of Cyclone Gabrielle

A leading landscape management planner says Cyclone Gabrielle is a devastating reminder that it is time to listen to the environment.

Shannon Bray from Tuia Pito Ora New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects is based in Hastings and is dealing with the emergency right now. He is urging the government and New Zealanders to think differently about climate resilience and to create policy which enables this.

He says it is vital for national and local leaders to begin to manage landscape at a variety of scales.

“I am writing this as our situation in Hawke’s Bay continues. For those who experienced Christchurch in 2011, I’m sure the sound of Army helicopters overhead will bring back all sorts of memories. Trying to connect with friends who are only a few kilometres away, but who have no way of telling you they are safe. Counting how many lives, bridges, roads and houses have been lost”

Shannon Bray believes there is an opportunity right now with the Resource Management Act being overhauled.

“Last week, I presented to the select committee which is considering the proposed new legislation that will govern the management of the environment.

“Our new legislation must be flexible and respond to different regional conditions. We cannot assume a single, top-down method will result in better outcomes. There is no single methodology that can be applied. The focus must be on characteristics, values and outcomes.”

NZILA President Henry Crothers agrees and says recent climate events which have hammered Aotearoa provide opportunities for fresh thinking when it comes to helping cities and communities recover and rebuild.

He also urges the government to include landscape architects in the new task force which has been announced by the government to respond to the flood emergency.

“Many landscape architects have worked closely with allied professions in the Christchurch rebuild. We work across the strategic planning and management of landscapes and their systems, have expertise in the regeneration of both rural landscapes and urban environments, and collaborate on large scale infrastructure projects.

“We believe our input is even more appropriate in the flood recovery as it involves our core skills of working with our existing natural systems and landscapes to mitigate and adapt for climate change whilst integrating good design outcomes,” says Henry.

