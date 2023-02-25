State Highway Update – Auckland And Northland

After unprecedented rain fell in Mangawhai overnight, our crews have been out at first light to assess the damage. Our priority remains opening the roads safely and quickly.

State Highway 1 (SH1) and Otioro Road, Topuni (OPEN with caution)

Crews have assessed the road this morning and are busy putting traffic management in place. This road will open under temporary speed limits and stop/go traffic management. There are multiple slips in the area.

The road will remain an active worksite, with crews working to clear the slips.

Although the road is open, there will be major delays as the crew work on the road. Please avoid traveling on the road if possible and rethink your travel plans.

If you do need to travel, please drive to the conditions, obey the temporary speed limits and be patient with the crews on the road and other drivers.

SH1 Te Hana to State Highway 12 (SH12) intersection (OPEN with caution)

There are multiple slips in area, debris and fallen trees. Partial lanes are opened under stop/go traffic management.

State Highway 16 (SH16)

There are major slips on SH16. The road will remain closed between Kaukapakapa and Tauhoa, and a further update will be provided later today.

State Highway 1 (SH1) Dome Valley

SH1 Dome Valley remains open. Drivers should also check road and weather conditions before they travel.

Please note information about conditions on the state highway network can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

