River Levels Dropping And Work Resuming To Restore Flood Infrastructure

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the region received less rain than forecast overnight and most large river levels didn't rise significantly.

Regional Council Asset Group Manager Chris Dolley says due to less than forecast rainfall, small increases in the Ngaruroro and Tutaekuri rivers were not concerning, as rivers flowed within their channels.

"We continue to monitor the Esk closely," he says.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence will likely make a decision this morning about when the evacuation order for Esk valley will be lifted.

"We understand that this rain event caused stress to our community. We do want to assure the public that we continue to be on high alert to any changing weather conditions and we are working very hard to repair stop banks."

Our focus areas for repairs are Brookfields in Awatoto, Taradale, Maraneui golf course, Omahu, Raupere in upper Fernhill, outer Pakowhai, Moteo, and Omaranui, says Mr Dolley.

“Most rivers are levelling off, however we do issue caution for the Mangaone river and for those working in this area, as the river will likely continue to rise for a few more hours.”

Our teams are working on pumping flooded sites at Awatoto, and Pakowhai and getting pump stations back to full capacity and desilting drains, says Mr Dolley.

"After several days of the weather being not suitable for helicopters, we have our engineers scheduled to go to Wairoa on Sunday to assess the flood protection schemes."

“We are making good progress removing the woody debris from the Waitangi and Waiohiki bridge," he says.

Wairoa

The Hangaroa and Ardkeen stream have levelled off. The Wairoa river is below alert levels.

There is still a bit more rain to come in the coastal part of the Wairoa catchment and is clearing across Wairoa in the next few hours.

Esk

Berry Road has started to drop and Waipunga starting to level off

Mangaone river

Still rising from last few hours. Will likely continue to rise for a few more hours. Rainfall about 20 mm in last 3 hours. Caution for anyone working in low river areas.

Tutaekuri at Puketapu – holding steady

Waipawa – Likely small rise at Waipawa in next few hours.

