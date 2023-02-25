Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

River Levels Dropping And Work Resuming To Restore Flood Infrastructure

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the region received less rain than forecast overnight and most large river levels didn't rise significantly.

Regional Council Asset Group Manager Chris Dolley says due to less than forecast rainfall, small increases in the Ngaruroro and Tutaekuri rivers were not concerning, as rivers flowed within their channels.

"We continue to monitor the Esk closely," he says.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence will likely make a decision this morning about when the evacuation order for Esk valley will be lifted.

"We understand that this rain event caused stress to our community. We do want to assure the public that we continue to be on high alert to any changing weather conditions and we are working very hard to repair stop banks."

Our focus areas for repairs are Brookfields in Awatoto, Taradale, Maraneui golf course, Omahu, Raupere in upper Fernhill, outer Pakowhai, Moteo, and Omaranui, says Mr Dolley.

“Most rivers are levelling off, however we do issue caution for the Mangaone river and for those working in this area, as the river will likely continue to rise for a few more hours.”

Our teams are working on pumping flooded sites at Awatoto, and Pakowhai and getting pump stations back to full capacity and desilting drains, says Mr Dolley.

"After several days of the weather being not suitable for helicopters, we have our engineers scheduled to go to Wairoa on Sunday to assess the flood protection schemes."

“We are making good progress removing the woody debris from the Waitangi and Waiohiki bridge," he says.

Wairoa

The Hangaroa and Ardkeen stream have levelled off. The Wairoa river is below alert levels.
There is still a bit more rain to come in the coastal part of the Wairoa catchment and is clearing across Wairoa in the next few hours.

Esk

Berry Road has started to drop and Waipunga starting to level off

Mangaone river

Still rising from last few hours. Will likely continue to rise for a few more hours. Rainfall about 20 mm in last 3 hours. Caution for anyone working in low river areas.

Tutaekuri at Puketapu – holding steady

Waipawa – Likely small rise at Waipawa in next few hours.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 