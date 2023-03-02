Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Areas Of Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho Should Be Avoided After A Suspected Discharge Incident

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

A large number of dead fish were found in Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho today. We suspect their deaths were caused by a discharge incident but don’t yet know the source of the discharge.

Environment Canterbury and Christchurch City Council are investigating the incident.

We advise that people stay away from the Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho in the area of:
•Connal Street
•Cumnor Terrace
•Long Street
•Garlands Road

While we continue to investigate the source and nature of the discharge:
•No recreational activity should be carried out on or in the water in the area (e.g. kayaking, swimming);
•Do not come in contact with the water;
•Keep dogs away from the water and any affected wildlife;
•Do not eat fish from the area.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact us on 0800 765 588.

