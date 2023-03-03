Writers Residency To Bring International Talent To Dunedin

Dunedin (Friday, 3 March 2023) – Writers from around the world are being invited to apply this year for a new writers residency organised by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature.

The inaugural Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency, launched today to mark International Writers’ Day, is being offered every second year to writers from the other 41 UNESCO Cities of Literature.

The residency will be offered to applicants from Ōtepoti Dunedin and across Aotearoa every other year.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to reside and write in the Caselberg House, in Broad Bay, on Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula, for six weeks from October to mid-November 2023.

City of Literature Director Nicky Page says, “The residency aims to foster connections among creative writers in Aotearoa and internationally, while celebrating both Ōtepoti as a City of Literature and the great mahi of the Caselberg Trust.

“It also offers writers an opportunity to work on a substantial piece of creative writing over six weeks, with no limits on genre, language, or length of writing.”

The residency is run jointly by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature. Funding from the Trust is thanks to a generous bequest by the late Margaret Egan.

Caselberg Trust Chair Janet Downs says, “Establishing this Residency in Margaret’s name honours her life and the creative things she believed in and loved. This is a very exciting collaboration.”

Applications are open now and close on 14 April 2023. Each year the successful applicant will also receive a $4,000 stipend and travel costs.

The international residency 2023 is also timed to coincide with the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival.

https://www.cityofliterature.co.nz/a-literary-city/caselberg-trust-margaret-egan-cities-of-literature-writers-residency/

