Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Writers Residency To Bring International Talent To Dunedin

Friday, 3 March 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 3 March 2023) – Writers from around the world are being invited to apply this year for a new writers residency organised by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature.

The inaugural Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency, launched today to mark International Writers’ Day, is being offered every second year to writers from the other 41 UNESCO Cities of Literature.

The residency will be offered to applicants from Ōtepoti Dunedin and across Aotearoa every other year.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to reside and write in the Caselberg House, in Broad Bay, on Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula, for six weeks from October to mid-November 2023.

City of Literature Director Nicky Page says, “The residency aims to foster connections among creative writers in Aotearoa and internationally, while celebrating both Ōtepoti as a City of Literature and the great mahi of the Caselberg Trust.

“It also offers writers an opportunity to work on a substantial piece of creative writing over six weeks, with no limits on genre, language, or length of writing.”

The residency is run jointly by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature. Funding from the Trust is thanks to a generous bequest by the late Margaret Egan.

Caselberg Trust Chair Janet Downs says, “Establishing this Residency in Margaret’s name honours her life and the creative things she believed in and loved. This is a very exciting collaboration.”

Applications are open now and close on 14 April 2023. Each year the successful applicant will also receive a $4,000 stipend and travel costs.

The international residency 2023 is also timed to coincide with the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival.

https://www.cityofliterature.co.nz/a-literary-city/caselberg-trust-margaret-egan-cities-of-literature-writers-residency/

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 