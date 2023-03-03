Update: Investigation Ongoing Into Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho Suspected Discharge Incident

Environment Canterbury and Christchurch City Council are continuing to investigate after around 300 dead fish were discovered in the Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho.

Christchurch West Melton zone delivery lead Nathan Dougherty said the investigation team is requesting public assistance.

“We are very interested in public reports of any unusual or suspicious happenings near the Heathcote River in the Woolston area over the last couple of days,” he said.

“This could be anything related to the handling or storage of chemicals or washdown that could have entered the river or stormwater network.”

People can call Environment Canterbury’s incident response line on 0800 765 588. Anonymous reports are welcome.

People advised to stay away from the area

We advise that people stay away from the Heathcote River/Ōpāwaho in the area of:

Connal Street

Cumnor Terrace

Long Street

Garlands Road

While we continue to investigate the source and nature of the discharge:

No recreational activity should be carried out on or in the water in the area (e.g. kayaking, swimming);

Do not come in contact with the water;

Keep dogs away from the water and any affected wildlife;

Do not eat fish from the area.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact us on 0800 765 588.

© Scoop Media