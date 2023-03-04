Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Ahead For Overnight SH1 Closures Near Warkworth – March 2023

Saturday, 4 March 2023, 8:53 pm
Press Release: NX2 Group

The Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth project will be undertaking pavement works at the Northern Connection, on State Highway 1 (SH1) between Kaipara Flats Road/Goatley Road and Hudson Road intersection to complete the final road surface.

To facilitate these works, there will be overnight closures from 9pm to 5am on:

  • Sunday 12 to Thursday 16 March 2023
  • Sunday 19 to Thursday 23 March 2023

When the closure is in place, there will be a detour around Warkworth (via Woodcocks or Hudson Roads, Carran, and Kaipara Flats Road). The detour will add approximately 5 minutes travel time for road users, so we advise planning ahead for travel over this time. People travelling south will be diverted via Kaipara Flats Road, Carran and Woodcocks Roads.

Over Dimension vehicles will be assisted through the site via our traffic management team by prior arrangement. Heavy vehicles are advised to take State Highway 16.

In addition to the Northern Connection works, night works at the Southern Connection of the project are still progressing and have been extended for a further week following the recent weather events.

The full SH1 closures between Silverdale to Johnstones Hill Tunnels (JHT) will continue for the following dates. While the closure is in place, traffic will detour along Hibiscus Coast Highway (HCH). A stop/go operation will be in place on HCH to manage traffic safely, from 9pm to 5am.

  • Sunday 12 to Thursday 16 March
  • Sunday 19 to Thursday 23 March

While this will no doubt impact travel, completion of these works takes us closer to opening the new motorway as soon as possible and we are all looking forward to enjoying a safer, more resilient, and reliable road with more consistent travel times.

“While this is an exciting stage of the project, we know that delays, detours, stoppages and temporary speed limits can be frustrating and we appreciate your patience. These works are all part of the bigger picture towards improving the safety and resilience of SH1,” says Vicente Valencia, CEO, Northern Express Group (NX2).

The works at both end of the project are weather dependant, so timings may change at short notice. While all efforts have been made to limit disruption to traffic flows, we encourage you to plan your journey over this time and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before heading out https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ and follow the projects Facebook page @aratuhonopuhoitowarkworth.

Find more from NX2 Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



