Creative Communities Fund Open To Local Arts Projects

Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) is once again open to fund arts and cultural projects, and Stratford District Council is urging local creatives to get in their application.

Chade Julie, Acting Director Community Services, says supporting the local arts and culture community is especially important given the hardships many creatives faced during Covid-19.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out and celebrate their creativity together. It doesn’t matter what discipline you’re working in. Maybe you’re a professional artist, or you just create for the sheer joy of it. If you have an arts project in mind and you need support to get it off the ground, we want you to apply,” says Chade.

“There’s nothing to lose. If we’re unable to help through the Creative Communities Scheme, our committee may be able to suggest alternative funding or connect you to others that can help.”

Stratford’s Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand. It was set up to strengthen and invigorate the local art scene, increase participation, and widen the range and diversity of arts available to the community.

Applications can be made by an individual practitioner or a group. Around $20,000 is available to allocate across two funding rounds.

To be eligible for funding, projects have to support one of the following criteria.

Increase participation in the local arts

Increase the range and diversity of the arts available to the Stratford community

Enhance and strengthen the local arts sector

The scheme opens on Monday 6 March and closes on Friday 7 April.

Full funding criteria and an application form can be found at Stratford.govt.nz/FundsAndGrants

© Scoop Media



