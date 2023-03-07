New MyWay Parklet In Timaru Ready For Use On Stafford St

Timaru District Council is the first of 46 councils, from across Aotearoa, to deliver a project from the Government’s Transport Choices programme.

A new MyWay* parklet is opening on Stafford Street, Timaru today.

The nationwide $350m Transport Choices programme is giving communities a wider range of sustainable transport options, designed to help cut the country’s carbon emissions.

The MyWay on Stafford Street parklet introduces new, relocatable seating and stopping bays for MyWay vans. MyWay is an on-demand transport service, and an alternative to the city’s previous scheduled, timetabled bus service.

The dedicated stopping bay means that MyWay by Metro vehicles can now access Stafford Street, on Timaru’s busy shopping precinct. Previously, customers were picked up and dropped off from nearby side streets.

The first new parklet is located outside Farmers. It will provide a more attractive amenity for MyWay riders to sit and wait comfortably for their ride to arrive.

© Scoop Media



