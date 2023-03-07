Regional Council Inspections Underway In Wairoa

From today, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is undertaking inspections in Wairoa to check the state of the drains and pump stations.

Inspections are expected to take approximately a week and will highlight the need for immediate repairs and/or maintenance work.

This work includes removing silt from drains, clearing blockages, removing debris, ensuring pump stations are functioning and looking at river mouths.

Following inspections, a full review of the drainage scheme is planned. This will look at the capability of the scheme, whether it’s appropriate for the community, and if not – what needs to happen to ensure it is meeting the level of service.

The Wairoa drainage scheme consists of 51km of drains and four pump stations.



