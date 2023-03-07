Regional Council Inspections Underway In Wairoa

From today, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is
undertaking inspections in Wairoa to check the state of the
drains and pump stations.
Inspections are
expected to take approximately a week and will highlight the
need for immediate repairs and/or maintenance
work.
This work includes removing silt from drains,
clearing blockages, removing debris, ensuring pump stations
are functioning and looking at river mouths.
Following
inspections, a full review of the drainage scheme is
planned. This will look at the capability of the scheme,
whether it’s appropriate for the community, and if not –
what needs to happen to ensure it is meeting the level of
service.
The Wairoa drainage scheme consists of 51km
of drains and four pump stations.
