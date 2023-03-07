Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Inspections Underway In Wairoa

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

From today, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is undertaking inspections in Wairoa to check the state of the drains and pump stations.

Inspections are expected to take approximately a week and will highlight the need for immediate repairs and/or maintenance work.

This work includes removing silt from drains, clearing blockages, removing debris, ensuring pump stations are functioning and looking at river mouths.

Following inspections, a full review of the drainage scheme is planned. This will look at the capability of the scheme, whether it’s appropriate for the community, and if not – what needs to happen to ensure it is meeting the level of service.

The Wairoa drainage scheme consists of 51km of drains and four pump stations.
 

