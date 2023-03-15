Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fresh Art Coming To Broad Bay Bus Shelters

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Two new bus shelters in Broad Bay are about to get a fresh look.

Experienced local artists will soon paint colourful murals on the shelters as part of the Peninsula Connection project. Each shelter will feature the Te Reo Māori name for the area, Whaka Oho Rahi, along with the street name.

Thomas Hancock is painting the shelter at the corner of Matariki Street in a fresh, contemporary design that sets outlines of native fauna against local colours to evoke a feeling of harmony between land and sea.

The shelter at King George Street will be painted by Aaven Junior, whose bold, energetic work celebrates the lively spirit of Whaka Oho Rahi, with elements such as a teapot, gumboot and umbrella hidden in the design. In acknowledgement of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou as mana whenua, Aaven’s design will use “Ōtākou Red” as the key colour – this was also used on Ayesha Green’s Octagon sculpture Kō te Tūhono.

Otago Peninsula Community Board Chair Paul Pope says, “The Peninsula Connection project has brought new opportunities to celebrate cultural and artistic aspects of our community that enrich the Peninsula and its stories.”

“The new bus shelters are a welcome addition to the community, and to have new young artists involved is particularly exciting. The public painting of bus shelters has been a part of the Otago Peninsula since the first were painted by the late John Noakes. It’s become a signature part of our landscape for locals and visitors alike.”

The murals were selected by a panel with representatives from the Otago Peninsula Community Board and Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou in an open process.

The shelters will be closed when the artists are working on them, but the bus stops will continue to be used for picking up and dropping off passengers.

Work on the Broad Bay section of the Peninsula Connection is progressing well and is on track to finish around the middle of the year. Work in the Portobello township should be complete in April.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 