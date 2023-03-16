Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Work Of Recovery Continues – Stabilisation Of Moana Avenue And Completion Of Geotechnical Assessments

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Work will start by the end of the month to enable Moana Avenue to return to two lanes of traffic, one of the remaining few roads in Nelson still impacted by the August 2022 weather event.

Nelson City Council’s contractors will be installing a debris or ‘catch’ fence along the eastern side of Moana Avenue, from the driveway of 134 Moana Avenue, extending 70 metres towards the roundabout. The fence consists of steel posts, steel mesh and tensioned cables that will be anchored into the ground, designed to protect road users and houses from falling rocks, similar to that used along SH1 following the Kaikōura earthquake (example pictured above).

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says geotechnical experts have been working closely with Council engineers to develop a plan to stabilise the area.

“We understand that this has been a challenging time for our community, and we empathise with those who have been affected by slips originating from Council-owned land.

“There are 13 locations with short-term remedial works either already underway or completed, and Moana Avenue is about to be added to that list.”

To install the fencing safely and efficiently, Moana Avenue will be closed between Bisley Avenue and Princes Drive between 27 March 2023 and 12 May 2023. Residents within the closure will have access, but the road will be closed to all other users for the duration of the works.

In addition to the progress on Moana Avenue, Nelson City Council has now provided geotechnical assessments to all residents who had slips originating from Council land in the August 2022 severe weather event. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the recovery process for those affected by the event.

The severe weather event in August 2022 caused extensive damage and disruption across our community, and Mayor Nick acknowledges that the recovery process is ongoing and that many residents continue to face significant challenges.

“Council is committed to supporting those impacted by the event and providing them with the information they need to move forward,” he says.

“We are pleased to provide geotechnical assessments to remaining affected residents, which will help them make informed decisions about next steps.”

Council has established a dedicated team to manage the recovery process and ensure that affected residents receive the support they need. The Recovery team is working through each report to make a recommendation to the elected members’ Storm Recovery Taskforce about possible remedial options. These options are expected to be presented to full Council during April 2023.

Following any decisions by Council on remedial works (should Council deem this to be the appropriate action), the work will occur in two stages.

Stage one – a detailed design package and consents (potentially both resource and building) may need to be secured, which is expected to take up to three months. Private insurers will be able to guide residents through this process as there may be multiple parties involved in remediation works.

Stage two – contractors will then be engaged to undertake the works and depending on the specialist nature of remediation, this may take several months. At the earliest it is anticipated that remedial work could start in August.

Council’s Navigator service remains open to anyone affected by the weather event and operates from a hub beside Civic House weekdays between 9.30am and 5pm. This team has been working closely with residents to provide information, guidance, and assistance throughout the recovery process. The Navigator team will also visit people at home by arrangement.

“We encourage those who have been impacted to continue to reach out to us for assistance and guidance,” Mayor Nick says.

“The provision of geotech reports is a significant milestone, but we recognise there is still much work to be done to fully recover from the event. Nelson City Council remains committed to working with our community to address the ongoing impacts of the severe weather event and support those who have been affected.”
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 


Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 