$1.2M Distributed By Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Fund

Friday, 17 March 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

This week, the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund distributed a further $750,000 to residents across our region. That brings a total of $1.2 million distributed to over 2,000 applicants so far.

The fund provides financial support to residents and ratepayers of the Hawke’s Bay region who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. These one-off hardship grants provide for damage or hardship incurred as a result of the cyclone.

Regional Council Group Manager Corporate Services Susie Young says applications have been incredibly broad ranging from households and families who have lost everything to those seeking reimbursements for lost food through loss of power to freezers, clothes through flooding or lost wages from an inability to work.

The fund however was not designed to replace all people’s belongings as limits are in place as to allowable distributions.

“This is a leg up – we are not able to give people everything they want,” says Ms Young. We are aware in some isolated communities that some people that have no power or cell coverage may not even be aware yet they are eligible for this fund. We need to ensure that those with major impacts can have access to funds in due course.”

So far, 3,110 applications have been received with an additional 747 online applications started but not yet completed. The reviewing team read and assess applications each day. To ensure the integrity of applications, they look at things such as property ownership, red/yellow sticker status and duplications. Each week they are presented to a review panel for consideration.

The review team aims to review each application within seven working days. Applicants will be notified by email of the outcome and successful applications receive payment within five working days.

Before making an application please read the fact sheet: https://hbrc.info/DisasterFundFactSheet

Apply online here: hbrc.info/HBDisasterFund

Donate to the fund here: https://hbrc.info/HBcycloneDONATE

Stats at a glance (to date)
Total fund: $3 million
Amount distributed: $1.2 million
Total number of applications: 3,110 + 747 incomplete
Number of applicants who have received a grant: Just over 2,000

What the fund can cover
Supporting individuals and families faced with hardships as a result of the cyclone; filling water tanks; clearing debris from properties; replacement of articles that cannot be insured by people – for example, fences, footpaths, etc; assisting people with basic needs, clothes, bedding, etc where the individual/family does not have the capacity to buy their own insurance cover; essential items/essentials of daily life (eg, food, accommodation, utilities) or extra financial burden/costs not covered by insurance or other funds (such as WINZ, EQC).

