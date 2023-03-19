Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Must Act On Deadly Botulism Outbreaks

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 7:14 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

An outbreak of avian botulism in Waikato’s Whangamarino wetland that has killed thousands of waterfowl including some rare indigenous species is yet another wake-up call for urgent action, says Fish & Game New Zealand.

The latest outbreak of the deadly bacteria, which produces a toxin that can paralyse and kill birds, follows multiple and increasing outbreaks during summers in and around the Waikato region over the past decade.

Poor water quality and changes to water flows as a result of human activities contributes to low oxygen levels, creating the perfect growing conditions for this bacteria. This results in fish dying, followed by birds before the botulism spreads to other surrounding wetland environments.

Covering almost 7,000 ha in Waikato, Whangamarino wetland is recognised by the Ramsar Convention as a significant global wetland worthy of protection and conservation.

It is the second largest freshwater wetland in the North Island and was chosen as one of three nationally significant wetland sites in the Department of Conservation’s Arawai Kākāriki wetlands restoration programme.

Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Corina Jordan says the outbreak is an appalling situation.

"This has had a massive impact on fish and bird populations in these wetlands, and we have grave concerns for the welfare of the wider bird populations in the area.

"Parts of this wetland have been without oxygen for the best part of three months, leading to massive aquatic deaths of even the hardiest freshwater species such as eels. This isn’t normal in healthy freshwater wetland systems.

"There have been long-term systemic failures in freshwater policies and a lack of implementation that has caused severe degradation in our freshwater ecosystems. Lake Waikare, one of the Southern Hemisphere’s most polluted lakes, has also been diverted into the wetland as part of the flood control scheme, which is adding even more nutrients to the wetland.

"While there’s no quick fix, the Waikato Regional Council needs to take a really hard look at how the system is managed and limit discharges into these waterways to help decrease the likelihood and severity of these incidents continuing to occur in the future."

Degradation of waterways and associated environments, coupled with predictions of longer hotter summers, means these types of botulism outbreaks are likely to become more common, says Ms Jordan.

David Klee, Fish & Game’s southern game bird manager for the Auckland/Waikato region, says the situation is grim.

"Botulism is symptomatic of severely degraded ecosystems and this area is being adversely impacted by human activity to the point where its resilience is severely compromised.

"Fish & Game, the Department of Conservation, Mana Whenua, and hunter volunteers, in conjunction with contractors, have recovered close to 1,500 dead birds and rescued hundreds of sick ones from the wetland, an important step in trying to minimise the size and scale of the outbreak.

"We are doing what we can with the limited resources available but it’s a 7,000 ha wetland area, many parts of which are inaccessible. A massive thanks goes out to those volunteers who have assisted us. It is an appalling situation both in terms of animal welfare and the environmental impact.

"It also affects the wellbeing of everyone involved in the response. This is an internationally significant wetland supporting an array of habitats and life, but it’s been soul-destroying to be surrounded by death and decay.

"It really is ambulance at the bottom of the cliff stuff. Until we see a huge paradigm shift in how we treat our freshwater environments, these situations will continue to occur.

"Whilst the flood events this summer have exacerbated the issues in Whangamarino, this is not an isolated incident and they are increasing in ferocity."

Ngati Naho Trust CEO Haydn Solomon has been assisting in the clean-up operations and is concerned by the lack of action being taken.

"Our Whanau want answers from authorities, not excuses. We are tired of the hui with consultants that lack follow-through or hollow speeches from our leaders or mayors that go nowhere. Our waterways are getting hammered. Our wetlands, lakes, rivers and springs are at breaking point, yet nothing substantive and meaningful is done ."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 