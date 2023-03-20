Gloriavale Slavery Case Back In The Employment Court This Week

The lawyers acting for the Gloriavale leavers who say they were not volunteers, are back in court today.

Leading barrister for the Gloriavale women taking the case, Brian Henry, says he expects the cross examinations to be completed by the end of this week with final submissions starting next week and taking up to 3-5 days.

“This has been a long and gruelling case for everyone involved. Our clients are courageous women with a strong support network which has definitely helped. However there’s no denying this has been hugely challenging for them,” he says.

Senior Shepherd and former Chair of the Gloriavale Trust, Samuel Valor takes the stand today; Stephen Stedfast who is the Overseeing Shepherd and nominee (will take over from Howard Temple when the time comes) is up on Tuesday; a Forensic Psychiatrist will give evidence on Wednesday; and Dove Stedfast (perhaps best known from her TV appearance) is the last witness, taking the stand on Thursday.

Next week the whole case will be wrapped up by the defendants and counsel assisting the court, with their submissions.

The plaintiffs (Gloriavale women taking the case) Give a Little page can be found here

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-support-ex-gloriavale-women-seek-justice

