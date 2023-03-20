Dunedin Heavy Rain Warning - Media Release #1

There is significant rain and strong winds forecast for Dunedin from 10pm tonight (Monday, 20 March) until 11am Tuesday, 21 March.

We are working hard to be prepared. Our contractors have been on the road since this morning clearing drains. The worst of the rain will come with strong, almost gale force coastal winds. The Met Service has predicted significant rain forecast over a short period of time. This will mean flooding in various locations around the city. Low lying coastal roads are also at risk from associated wave action and especially on the 4.07am (Tuesday) high tide.

Dunedin City Council Chief Executive, Sandy Graham says, “We have been making plans for just this kind of rain event and now we are acting on those plans. This is a whole of city event, but as always some areas are at higher risk than others. So we are focusing on low lying areas where we know we have challenges. Please look out for your neighbours, be sensible and take the precautions necessary now to stay safe and dry come later tonight.”

Sandbags will be available from 4.30pm today at the Ice Stadium 101 Victoria Road, Saint Kilda, Dunedin. And from 5.00pm at the Memorial Park Stadium Mosgiel, 187C Gordon Road. There will be contractors there to help residents load sand and bags. Bring your trailer and some able bodied folk to shovel.

For more information follow us on Facebook and go to www.dcc.govt.nz. To report a rain related issue (not an emergency) call 03 477 4000.

