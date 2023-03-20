Mayoral Statement – Heavy Rain Warning

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Dunedin from 10pm tonight into tomorrow morning. It is likely the heaviest rain will fall between 10pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

Dunedin is well prepared for this event, however, it is possible the quantity of rain could cause flooding in various parts of the city.

MetService will provide an update later tonight. As soon as we know more, we will share with you.

Please make any preparations that are appropriate for your property and check on any friends and family that may benefit from your assistance.

Sandbags are available for those who need them from Ice Stadium at 101 Victoria Road, St Kilda and Memorial Park Stadium, 187C Gordon Road, Mosgiel. We have welfare centres that we are looking to open, we will provide details later tonight via Facebook and www.dunedin.govt.nz.

But please act now while it’s daylight and before the rain becomes a reality.

As we move through this event, please do not drive around town. Stay home and stay safe.

