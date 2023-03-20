Mercy Room Welfare Centre To Open

Monday, 20 March 2023

The Dunedin City Council is opening a welfare centre for residents who may need to leave their homes this evening.

From 8pm tonight, Dunedin City Council is welcoming residents who may not feel safe in their place of residence or just want a warm drink and some company to head over to the Mercy Room at the Catholic Social Services, 42 MacAndrew Road, South Dunedin.

The weather forecast is constantly changing. We expect an update from MetService at 10pm. Precautions will stay in place as we await further updates.

We ask all Dunedin residents to stay home and stay safe, and keep off the road until the rain eases.

The DCC social media pages and website will constantly be updated with relevant information.

