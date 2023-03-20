Mercy Room Welfare Centre To Open
Monday, 20 March 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
Monday, 20 March 2023
The Dunedin City Council is
opening a welfare centre for residents who may need to leave
their homes this evening.
From 8pm tonight, Dunedin
City Council is welcoming residents who may not feel safe in
their place of residence or just want a warm drink and some
company to head over to the Mercy Room at the Catholic
Social Services, 42 MacAndrew Road, South Dunedin.
The
weather forecast is constantly changing. We expect an update
from MetService at 10pm. Precautions will stay in place as
we await further updates.
We ask all Dunedin residents
to stay home and stay safe, and keep off the road until the
rain eases.
The DCC social media pages and website
will constantly be updated with relevant
information.
