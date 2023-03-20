Dunedin Rain Situation At 8.00pm
Monday, 20 March 2023, 9:33 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
While we still expect significant rain and strong winds
overnight the most recent forecast from the MetService has
shown reduced level of rainfall and lower intensity. A
primary concern remains the net effect of the wind, rain and
high tide on our coastal communities. Our main time period
of concern centres on 3.30am to 4.30am as the high tide,
significant rainfall and winds combined. Civil Defence are
maintaining a watching brief and further updates are
expected after 10pm tonight.
The response to the
offered sandbags has been steady. Bags, sand and shovels
will remain in place over night as a self help service. The
Welfare Centre at the Mercy Room Catholic Social Services,
42 Macandrew Road, is open from 8pm. Our thanks to the
Catholic Social Services for their hospitality and support
during this time.
Updates can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz
and on
Facebook.
