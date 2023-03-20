Dunedin Rain Situation At 8.00pm

While we still expect significant rain and strong winds overnight the most recent forecast from the MetService has shown reduced level of rainfall and lower intensity. A primary concern remains the net effect of the wind, rain and high tide on our coastal communities. Our main time period of concern centres on 3.30am to 4.30am as the high tide, significant rainfall and winds combined. Civil Defence are maintaining a watching brief and further updates are expected after 10pm tonight.

The response to the offered sandbags has been steady. Bags, sand and shovels will remain in place over night as a self help service. The Welfare Centre at the Mercy Room Catholic Social Services, 42 Macandrew Road, is open from 8pm. Our thanks to the Catholic Social Services for their hospitality and support during this time.

Updates can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz and on Facebook.

© Scoop Media

