Have you seen Joneper Canoy?

He has only recently moved to New Zealand and has now been reported missing.

He was last seen on 26 March 2023 on Tirau Road, Cambridge.

Police and his friends have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

He resides in Wellington and Police believe he may be trying to make his way back there.

He may be hitch hiking so Police are asking for any motorists in the area who may have picked him up to contact us.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hamilton Police on 105 and quote file 230327/2680.

