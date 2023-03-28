Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Forum Paints A Concerning Picture For New Dunedin Hospital

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Monday, 27 March 2023) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says views presented at this morning’s Council meeting highlight why the New Dunedin Hospital must be built with the services, facilities and amenities as specified in the Detailed Business Case approved by Cabinet in 2020.

“I’m frustrated that the Government seems willing to jeopardise the health of southern communities by building a hospital that won’t be fit for purpose. The Government might save, but the people of the South will pay for generations to come,” Mr Radich says.

Councillors heard from a variety of speakers including two doctors, a local Grey Power representative and a hospital volunteer.

“We had Dr Janet Rhodes, a doctor who currently works 60 - 90 hours a week, telling us that over 2000 operations were cancelled or deferred in the last two years at the current Dunedin Hospital. It will be a clinical barrier if there is insufficient space in the new hospital. The Government must take notice of these widely held concerns and build what they promised in 2020,” Mr Radich says.

Councillors also heard from Dr John Chambers, Head of the Emergency Department at Dunedin Hospital and former Southern District Health Board member, who was critical of ongoing delays and cutbacks to the New Dunedin Hospital design. Dr Chambers doubts savings from the redesign will result in a lower project cost once the hospital is complete.

“Absolutely no way. Absolutely not,” Dr Chambers told Councillors at the public forum. Dr Chambers went on to comment on Te Whata Ora suggesting patients from Dunedin might go to Timaru and the reduction in pathology space as being problematic, along with the negative effect on staffing from the changes made, calling it “quite a loss”.

“When a respected doctor and former Health Board member, with the expertise and experience of Dr Chambers suggests the changes are a problem and will result in even greater cost to taxpayers, it shows that the government really has got it wrong.” Mr Radich says.

Concern was also raised around the situation for older people, with speakers citing the stretched state of mental health resources. The revised hospital design cuts back the number of elderly mental health bedspaces from 24 to twelve.

“People over 65 are expected to make up 24% New Zealand’s population by the middle of the century. We need a hospital that can cope with the demands of the future, not one that will barely handle the needs of today,” Mr Radich says.

Mr Radich says the Council’s They Save, We Pay campaign, launched four days is generating broad support from all sides of the political spectrum. Signatures on the Nurses petition have doubled since Friday.

“I’m seeing and hearing from a community that feels dismissed by decision makers in Wellington.” Mr Radich say. “People are upset and joining this campaign in ever-increasing numbers”.

The Council are encouraging residents to join the community campaign, with resources and information available at www.theysavewepay.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 