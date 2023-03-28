Public Forum Paints A Concerning Picture For New Dunedin Hospital

Dunedin (Monday, 27 March 2023) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says views presented at this morning’s Council meeting highlight why the New Dunedin Hospital must be built with the services, facilities and amenities as specified in the Detailed Business Case approved by Cabinet in 2020.

“I’m frustrated that the Government seems willing to jeopardise the health of southern communities by building a hospital that won’t be fit for purpose. The Government might save, but the people of the South will pay for generations to come,” Mr Radich says.

Councillors heard from a variety of speakers including two doctors, a local Grey Power representative and a hospital volunteer.

“We had Dr Janet Rhodes, a doctor who currently works 60 - 90 hours a week, telling us that over 2000 operations were cancelled or deferred in the last two years at the current Dunedin Hospital. It will be a clinical barrier if there is insufficient space in the new hospital. The Government must take notice of these widely held concerns and build what they promised in 2020,” Mr Radich says.

Councillors also heard from Dr John Chambers, Head of the Emergency Department at Dunedin Hospital and former Southern District Health Board member, who was critical of ongoing delays and cutbacks to the New Dunedin Hospital design. Dr Chambers doubts savings from the redesign will result in a lower project cost once the hospital is complete.

“Absolutely no way. Absolutely not,” Dr Chambers told Councillors at the public forum. Dr Chambers went on to comment on Te Whata Ora suggesting patients from Dunedin might go to Timaru and the reduction in pathology space as being problematic, along with the negative effect on staffing from the changes made, calling it “quite a loss”.

“When a respected doctor and former Health Board member, with the expertise and experience of Dr Chambers suggests the changes are a problem and will result in even greater cost to taxpayers, it shows that the government really has got it wrong.” Mr Radich says.

Concern was also raised around the situation for older people, with speakers citing the stretched state of mental health resources. The revised hospital design cuts back the number of elderly mental health bedspaces from 24 to twelve.

“People over 65 are expected to make up 24% New Zealand’s population by the middle of the century. We need a hospital that can cope with the demands of the future, not one that will barely handle the needs of today,” Mr Radich says.

Mr Radich says the Council’s They Save, We Pay campaign, launched four days is generating broad support from all sides of the political spectrum. Signatures on the Nurses petition have doubled since Friday.

“I’m seeing and hearing from a community that feels dismissed by decision makers in Wellington.” Mr Radich say. “People are upset and joining this campaign in ever-increasing numbers”.

The Council are encouraging residents to join the community campaign, with resources and information available at www.theysavewepay.nz

