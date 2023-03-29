Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progress Continues To Repair Hawke's Bay Flood Infrastructure

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council continues to make great progress to restore flood infrastructure.

Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley says stopbank repairs are a focus along the Ngaruroro, Tūtaekurī and Waipawa rivers.

“Our team have completed rapid temporary repairs of six sites – Awatoto, Taradale, lower Brookfields, Omahu, Maraenui golf course and established a site at Powdrell Road to stockpile material for the repair of stopbanks."

Teams continue to remove woody debris and silt across the region, with recent significant upscaling of this work, working together with Hastings District Council.

Teams are currently working their way along the Tūtaekurī river, clearing woody debris from Redcliffe (Waiohiki), motorway and Brookfields bridges and are continuing to remove material from the Waitangi rail bridge.

In the Upper Tukituki scheme, work is ongoing to replace the stopbank at Walker Road where the Waipawa breach occurred, along with stopbank breaches along the Mangaunuku stream.

Crews are also looking at options to de-silt flood detention dams where it is needed in the Makara catchment, along with repairs to access tracks and clearing of blockages to dam inlets and outlets.

Great progress has been made on drains across the region that were impacted by the cyclone, with teams completing maintenance on 70 percent of those requiring it.

In northern Hawke’s Bay, teams are clearing trees and debris from Regional Council drains. A new pump will be installed in the Ohuia Scheme.

The community can follow progress of stopbank repairs and drain maintenance at our flood infrastructure repairs webpage hbrc.info/Floodrepairs
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 