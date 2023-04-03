Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nature Play Area Is A Milestone For Mt Roskill's Communities Feeding Communities Initiative

Monday, 3 April 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern

Construction of an interactive children’s play area next week can’t come soon enough for the growing and increasingly busy Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) in Roskill South.

Community Relations Manager Anne Overton says building the play area, which is funded by The Tindall Foundation, represents a milestone in creating a community-focussed centre that serves the local Roskill South neighbourhood.

“We’re creating a play area for children to use their imagination and be creative with their play while having their family or whanau interact with them. The idea is families can enjoy being at CFC together.

“The timing of the installation couldn’t be better as the number of meetings and services held at CFC is growing. For instance, we now have financial mentoring sessions, free budgeting advice and financial planning advice, volunteering days, prayer meetings, cooking sessions and special events.

“A little playhouse, one of the biggest design elements, is ready to go into the play area along with a mud kitchen, which is a bench with a working tap for children to make mud pies or have make-believe tea parties.”

Situated at the rear of the large CFC site well back from the road, the play area has a large tree that will provide shade in the summer and shelter year-round. Garden allotments and a picnic table are next to the play area to make it easy for parents to garden, have a cup of tea or for families to enjoy a picnic while watching their children play.

Children visiting CFC and from local kindergartens have had a say in finalising the play area design.

The play area will be opened with a celebration for local children and their parents towards the end of April.

Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) is a partnership between Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) and Northern Presbytery (a region of the Presbyterian Church) with the aim to increase food security for people living in the Mt Roskill, Auckland area.

Located at 1207 Dominion Road, Roskill South, CFC provides a limited number of emergency kai parcels to locals and to people referred by support agencies. However, the team’s main focus is on working with the local community to discover ways on achieving food security.

CFC has a community garden, allotments, a micro-food forest planted with berry and fruit trees, a kai space for emergency food parcels and a pātaka kai (community food pantry).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Presbyterian Support Northern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 


Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 