Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stopbank Misinformation Needs To Stop

Monday, 3 April 2023, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council


Hawkes Bay Regional Council is concerned by the growing spread of misinformation on social media related to comments made at last week’s community meeting in Pakowhai.

The Council wishes to confirm once again that it did not breach any stopbank during Cyclone Gabrielle. It appears that some people possibly misheard or misunderstood the information shared on stopbanks at the meeting.

Having confirmed that no stopbank was blown up by HBRC during the response, an observation was later shared, in the same meeting, that as part of the Regional Council’s ongoing post-cyclone assessment and repair works, some parts of stopbanks blew out under the sheer volume of water during the cyclone.

This comment has possibly triggered some confusion despite the majority at the meeting acknowledging what was being said. On social media we are now seeing misinformation spreading fast which may be causing some in the community further distress at an already difficult time.

This Wednesday evening Hawkes Bay Regional Council will be hosting its next ‘Ask Me Anything’ Facebook Live session. These sessions are in place to allow members of the community to ask us questions about the latest work being done to assess and repair the region’s stopbank infrastructure.

As of 3 April 2023 Regional Council can update the community that the rapid damage assessments work has now been completed and all breaches mapped. The latest information about this work continues to be published on the Council website here: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/our-council/cyclone-gabrielle-response/

From this progress we can also update the community that the estimated total distance of:

  • breached stop banks is 5.3 kms
  • weakened stop banks is 28 kms
  • intact stop banks is 190.2 kms; and
  • repaired stop banks is now over 0.3 kms.

Our priority remains to prepare stopbanks for potential rain events. We have approximately 160 people and 17 self-contained repair pods working their way up rivers to repair streams and drains that were inundated with silt and stopped operating. 
The region’s flood warning system and all pump stations have also now been fully reinstated.

At the end of April 2023 Hawkes Bay Regional Council expects to provide an update on plans for an independent review of the region’s stop banks, pump station and flood warning system – which we look forward to sharing with the community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:

EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 