Trust Sets $9.45 Million Grants Budget For New Financial Year

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:45 am
Central Lakes Trust

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) board approved a $9.45 million grants budget to assist charitable causes within the Central Lakes region for its new financial year, commencing 1 April 2023.

Trust chair, Linda Robertson says, “The trustees have been keeping a close watch on our financials given ongoing market uncertainty. While we endeavour to ensure we preserve our capital for future generations, we have been able to maintain our grants budget in the vicinity of what has been granted this year, which is fantastic for our community and its charitable causes.”

This latest board meeting saw 13 grants approved to the tune of $664,887. Among those was support for Arrowtown Matariki Lights 2023, which is to be held on Friday 14 July and will feature performances, light art and music.

The Matariki holiday weekend, celebrates the beginning of the Māori new year. CLT Grants Manager Mat Begg says, “It is a chance to learn about the significance of the Matariki cluster of stars. The festival recognises the area which is traditionally important to local iwi as a meeting point and intersection of many tracks and pathways into the region,” he says.

Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand receives $102K towards supporting children and their families from the CLT region to stay at various Ronald McDonald House facilities across Aotearoa New Zealand while receiving medical treatment.

Last year Ronald McDonald House assisted106 families from the region. “Our region does not have the medical services often required, and families have to travel to receive that much needed treatment. That Ronald McDonald House puts these people up for little or no charge is a significant benefit to those in need,” Mr Begg says.

The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust also receives $20K to support families from the CLT region to stay at Ranui House in Christchurch who are in need of lifesaving medical treatment at Christchurch Hospital.

Bone Marrow Cancer Trust chief executive, Mandy Kennedy says, “Providing a welcoming environment, within easy walking distance of the hospital greatly reduces the stress and anxiety these patients and families are already under having to travel from their homes to receive treatment.”

While Ronald McDonald House provides for children and their families, the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust provides for patients of all ages and all treatment types who require support while attending Christchurch Hospital.

Another group to receive support is Food for Love with a grant of over $98K towards the costs of preparing and distributing meals for those in need in the Upper Clutha area. “Over 5,500 volunteer hours went towards making over 8,000 meals for people in the Upper Clutha last year, an invaluable service for those in need, supporting these groups to support our most in need in our community is a great cause. That CLT can contribute to ensure these services are available to our community is a wonderful thing,” says Mr Begg.

Wanaka Search and Rescue receive over $66K for costs associated with training and equipment, and construction of a new storage facility. While Wao receives $150K to support the delivery of the Wao Programme in 2023/24. Wao holds a range of programmes designed to inspire, educate and enable the community to build resilience to change and the environmental challenges facing them.

“Educating and enabling proactive action to address our environmental and climate change challenges is very topical given recent weather events. We look forward to hearing about the great work Wao will do with its range of programmes this year.” Mr Begg says.

In total $664,887 was granted at this recent meeting to close the financial year with the Trust granting a total of $9,061,714 for the year.

GRANTS APPROVED – MARCH 2023

Project grants
Arrowtown Charitable TrustArrowtown Matariki Lights 2023$10,000
KingsView SchoolCommunity Garden and Outdoor Space$1,050
Life Education TrustSecond Mobile Classroom$40,000
Wanaka Search and RescueTraining and Equipment Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$66,671
Operational / Programme grants
Alexandra Senior Citizens Centre IncOperational Grant Jun 2023 - May 2026$16,000
Anglican Family Care Centre (Inc)Special Counselling Fund Apr 2023 - Jun 2025$10,000
Alzheimers Society OtagoOperational Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$50,000
Bone Marrow Cancer TrustProgramme Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$20,000
Central Lakes BreastfeedingOperational Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$21,000
Food for LoveOperational Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$98,166
Mana TahunaOperational Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$80,000
Ronald McDonald House Charities New ZealandProgramme Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$102,000
WaoProgramme Grant Apr 2023 - Mar 2024$150,000
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – MARCH 2023:$664,887
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023:$9,061,714

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

