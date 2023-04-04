Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Moana Court Moving To Local Community Housing Provider

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council and local community housing provider Te huru Mōwai have come to an agreement over the future of the Moana Court housing complex.

The 26 social housing units in Titahi Bay will transfer to Te huru Mōwai, the community housing arm of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, on 1 May 2023. There has been a lengthy process to get to this point, but this is the best outcome for tenants and Porirua’s ratepayers, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says.

"We resolved in our last Long-term Plan, in 2021, that Council did not want to be a social housing landlord any longer, but what was paramount was the wellbeing of the existing tenants," she says.

"We’re really happy that a local provider with a big portfolio and excellent reputation in Porirua has purchased these flats.

"It’s a fantastic outcome for everyone - we wanted the tenants to have the same or better conditions than they have now."

Te huru Mōwai Chief Executive James Te Puni says adding the Moana Court units to the organisation’s 924 homes in western Porirua will be seamless. Letters have gone to tenants, and they will meet one-on-one with the organisation’s relationship managers to allay any concerns about the transition.

"We’re a locally based provider, with experience on the ground in Titahi Bay already, and I hope that will reassure the residents of Moana Court that any changes over time will be positive for them," he says.

"Since it came into existence in late 2020, Te huru Mōwai has focused on being able to offer warm, dry homes, that are fit for purpose, and always on the people who live in them.

"We’re looking forward to this transition from the Council and ensuring a minimum of fuss for the tenants, providing an excellent service through our team of local people."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 