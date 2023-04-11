Paraparaumu Tornado Update #2

An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) drone crew will carry out an aerial assessment of damage following the tornado in Paraparaumu this morning.

At this stage, at least eight properties have been confirmed to have sustained damage, but Fire and Emergency Group Manager Steve Hudson says that number could increase once the drone intelligence flight has been completed.

It can also be confirmed one person sustained injuries following the tornado this morning.

Fire and Emergency will continue to work with Kāpiti Coast District Council throughout the day to provide assistance to those that need it.

A second, smaller tornado also struck in Waitara, Taranaki at about 1.15am on Tuesday. This resulted in a roof being lifted on one house.

Two Fire and Emergency crews attended to provide assistance, with both leaving the scene by 1.57am.

© Scoop Media

