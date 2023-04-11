Paraparaumu Tornado Update #2
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 9:59 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) drone crew will carry
out an aerial assessment of damage following the tornado in
Paraparaumu this morning.
At this stage, at least
eight properties have been confirmed to have sustained
damage, but Fire and Emergency Group Manager Steve Hudson
says that number could increase once the drone intelligence
flight has been completed.
It can also be confirmed
one person sustained injuries following the tornado this
morning.
Fire and Emergency will continue to work with
Kāpiti Coast District Council throughout the day to provide
assistance to those that need it.
A second, smaller
tornado also struck in Waitara, Taranaki at about 1.15am on
Tuesday. This resulted in a roof being lifted on one
house.
Two Fire and Emergency crews attended to
provide assistance, with both leaving the scene by
1.57am.
