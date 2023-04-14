Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rock Scaling In The Buller Gorge, Between O’Sullivans Bridge And Westport, From 17 April

Friday, 14 April 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: NZTA

People who are driving to Westport via the Buller Gorge, SH6, will need to factor in delays of up to half an hour over the next fortnight, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast, says the rock scaling/ loose rock removal is essential safety work and has to be completed during fine weather. “We are taking advantage of the favourable weather window coming up.”

There are rock scaling sites between Lyell and Inangahua Junction in the Upper Buller Gorge and Te Kuha and Berlins in the Lower Buller Gorge, with work scheduled to run 7 am to 5 pm each weekday.

  • The sites will not be active on Anzac Day (25 April), with no scaling-related delays in the Buller Gorge that day.

“Thanks to all people who are travelling through the Buller Gorge for being patient for the next two weeks,” says Miss Whinham. “We want to get this work completed ahead of the winter conditions which can trigger rockfalls.”

