Hospital Announcement A Positive Step

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says today’s announcement from the Government updating plans for the new Dunedin Hospital are a welcome positive step in the right direction.

“It is great the Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall, has listened to our community. The increased funding is a positive step and I am heartened by the commitment to no further cuts,” Mayor Radich says.

The Mayor says his first priority will be to discuss the changes with members of the clinical community.

“Our clinicians know what is needed to provide quality healthcare to the people of the South. Today’s announcement is a positive step,” Mayor Radich says.

The Mayor urges the people to continue supporting the Nurses petition as part of the ‘They Save We Pay’ campaign, while Council considers the announcement.

“Thank you for your contribution. We are being heard and your support has brought us to this point. Let’s continue to work towards the best possible outcome we can,” Mayor Radich says.

